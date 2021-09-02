NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Three people died in Montgomery County after heavy rain and flooding impacted the area.
The county coroner's office is investigating the storm-related deaths, said Valerie Arkoosh, chairperson of the county commissioners, during a news conference Thursday.
She said a tree fell into a woman’s house in Upper Dublin Township, killing her.
Two other people drowned, one in a home and the other in a car in the county.
Emergency workers in the area completed more than 450 water rescues and rescue efforts were continuing in the morning.
Record flooding along the Schuylkill River in southeastern Pennsylvania inundated homes and commercial buildings, swamped highways, submerged cars and disrupted rail service in the Philadelphia area.