L. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. — Police in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County, are seeking three women who allegedly left a restaurant without paying for their meal.

Police said the women ordered $136.34 worth of food from Carlucci's Grill in the Oxford Oaks Shopping Center around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the restaurant's wait staff, the women spoke "fluent Spanish with a possible Colombian dialect," police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective Rich Meehl at (267) 274-1163, or email richm@lmt.org.