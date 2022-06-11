Shooting generic

COATESVILLE, Pa. - The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and City of Coatesville Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Chester County. 

It happened Friday just before 9:10 p.m. at 5th Street and Lincoln Hwy. in Coatesville.

Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area and found a 38-year-old male shot in the hip.

The victim was immediately taken to Paoli Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He died shortly after, police report. 

Eyewitnesses reported that two black males in hoodies approached the victim and his cousin and engaged in a verbal dispute. One of the men showed a gun and

told the victim, “I’m strapped.” The argument continued, and the male with the gun fired two shots.

Officials say the two men then ran off.

Fired shell casings and one fired projectile were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coatesville City Detective Bill Carter at 610-384-2300 or Chester County Detective Keith Cowdright at 610-344-6866.

