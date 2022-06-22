EAGLEVILLE, Pa. - The 21-year-old woman accused of hitting and killing State Troopers and a civilian while under the influence was back in court on Wednesday. 

Jayana Webb

Jayana Webb

Jayana Webb was charged with multiple offenses, including third-degree murder, however the third-degree charge was dismissed. 

Webb, of Eagleville, Montgomery County, is facing a slew of charges in the deaths of Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, and pedestrian, 28-year-old Reyes Oliveras of Allentown. Officials say the Troopers were trying to get Oliveras to safety after he had been walking on I-95 in Philadelphia, near the stadiums, when Webb struck all three at a high rate of speed.

Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca

Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Martin Mack III, left, and Branden Sisca

According to court records, multiple charges are being held for court. The charges include manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, DUI: gen impairment/incapable of driving safely, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence, careless driving, and reckless driving. 

The charge third-degree murder was dismissed on lack of evidence, court records show. 

Bail for Webb was set at $200,000. Formal arraignment is scheduled for July 13 at 11 a.m. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.