EAGLEVILLE, Pa. - The 21-year-old woman accused of hitting and killing State Troopers and a civilian while under the influence was back in court on Wednesday.
Jayana Webb was charged with multiple offenses, including third-degree murder, however the third-degree charge was dismissed.
Webb, of Eagleville, Montgomery County, is facing a slew of charges in the deaths of Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, and pedestrian, 28-year-old Reyes Oliveras of Allentown. Officials say the Troopers were trying to get Oliveras to safety after he had been walking on I-95 in Philadelphia, near the stadiums, when Webb struck all three at a high rate of speed.
According to court records, multiple charges are being held for court. The charges include manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, DUI: gen impairment/incapable of driving safely, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence, careless driving, and reckless driving.
The charge third-degree murder was dismissed on lack of evidence, court records show.
Bail for Webb was set at $200,000. Formal arraignment is scheduled for July 13 at 11 a.m.