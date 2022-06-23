EAGLEVILLE, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association is speaking out about the decision to dismiss third-degree murder charges against a woman who struck and killed State Troopers and a civilian while under the influence.
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office tells 69 News they've since refiled the 3rd degree murder charges against Jayana Webb.
Webb was in court on Wednesday. She is facing a slew of charges in the deaths of Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, and pedestrian, 28-year-old Reyes Oliveras of Allentown.
According to court records, multiple charges are being held for court except for one. The charge of third-degree murder was dismissed on lack of evidence, court records show.
PSTA President David Kennedy issued the following statement on Thursday about the decision:
"Our investigators did an amazing job. There was absolutely no testimony during yesterday’s hearing that should’ve led to the dismissal of the most serious charges. Judge Simmons struck another blow against law and order in Philadelphia. Dismissing these charges sends another message to criminals that you can literally get away with murder. Once these charges are refiled by the district attorney’s office, it’s our hope a top prosecutor will be assigned to this case. Everything must be done to ensure justice is served for these brave troopers and their grieving families.”
Officials say the Troopers were trying to get Oliveras to safety after he had been walking on I-95 in Philadelphia, near the stadiums, when Webb struck all three at a high rate of speed.
Bail for Webb was set at $200,000. Formal arraignment is scheduled for July 13 at 11 a.m.