PHILADELPHIA - A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a Montgomery County woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian.

Prosecutors say Jayana Webb was drunk and speeding when her car slammed into the troopers' cruiser on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were helping a pedestrian, Reyes Oliveras, of Allentown, into the vehicle.

All three were killed.

A judge had dismissed the third-degree murder charges back in June, citing a lack of evidence.

But the District Attorney re-filed the charges, and they were reinstated Wednesday.