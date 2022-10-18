PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say another suspect wanted in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School has turned himself in.

Troy Fletcher, 15, was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

He's charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the ambush last month.

Two other suspects were arrested last week.

Police are still searching for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne.

"The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Dayron Burney-Thorne," said Robert Clark, supervisory deputy U.S. marshal. "It will essentially be paid now, if you provide us that information."

Five students were shot while leaving a JV football scrimmage. A 14-year-old was killed.