PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County have charged four people they say kidnapped a man, bound his arms with duct tape, and drove him to various places in his own vehicle against his will.
The Perkasie Borough Police Department says it was contacted by Officers from the Upper Merion Police Department who reported recovering the victim of a kidnapping and robbery that originated in Sellersville Borough.
The victim was transported to Perkasie Borough Police Department to meet with detectives. The victim reported that he drove to Sellersville to meet up with a friend who was accompanied by another female and two males, according to a news release from Perkasie Police.
The victim’s arms were bound with duct tape and the victim was then driven in his own vehicle against his will to areas that included Philadelphia and New Jersey, according to Perkasie Police. The victim reported the suspects were armed with a knife and a handgun.
In the King of Prussia area the victim was able to escape from the vehicle at a convenience store and call the police, according to the news release. The victim’s vehicle was recovered and a knife and duct tape were located inside, police said.
Following a ten-day investigation, two juveniles were charged as adults for the incident, along with two adults.
A 17-year-old girl from Sellersville, a 17-year-old boy from King of Prussia, Julia Napoli, 19, of Quakertown, and Jordan Emmons, 19, of Northampton, are charged with kidnapping, robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and simple assault.
The juveniles were arraigned on the charges and remanded to the Bucks County Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bail. Napoli was arraigned and remanded to Bucks County Correction Center in lieu of $500,000 bail. Ballard was arraigned and released on $250,000 unsecured bail.