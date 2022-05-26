POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Four people are dead after a house explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County, officials said.
Two people are in the hospital and two people are unaccounted for, said Justin Keller, borough manager, at a news briefing late Thursday night.
Crews were sent to Hale Street shortly after 8 p.m., according to county dispatchers.
Firefighters and police officers are still on scene early Friday, and police tape has been set up.
The damage is extensive, as debris could be seen littering the streets and yards.
At least one house is completely destroyed, and neighboring homes sustained significant damage, as did cars parked in the area.
People who live miles away say they felt their houses shake.
It is not known how many people may have been in the home at the time of the incident.
Overnight, part of the debris field caught fire. A police officer said they weren't sure how that started.
Pennsylvania State Police and the federal ATF are among those investigating the explosion.
Some people were saying a plane crash could have led to the incident, but a 69 News photojournalist spoke with the fire chief, who said that at this point that does not seem to be the case.
The explosion was felt in surrounding communities. Witnesses said the force of the explosion was powerful.
A person who lives nearby told 69 News that "I heard a loud explosion, like a bomb dropped or went off, I thought it was a bomb exploded somewhere."
"Just dust, debris, houses flying everywhere, air conditioner in the yard. Came out to look, there's no more house left. The whole twin is gone. Just gone," said Mark Heverly, who lives across the street.
Another man said he went to the scene after the explosion shook him from five miles away.
The Red Cross is assisting residents affected by the incident.
The Pottstown School District said all Pottstown schools will be closed for students and staff Friday due to the incident.
Officials will hold a news conference at noon Friday for another update on the incident.