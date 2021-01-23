LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Four firefighters have been transported to the hospital after their fire truck was involved in a crash Saturday morning, officials say.
The incident occurred in Rapho Township, just northwest of the city of Lancaster.
The Mastersonville Volunteer Fire Department was responding to a barn fire when their engine was involved in a single-vehicle accident.
According to officials, all 4 firefighter passengers were transported to the hospital. No word yet on their condition or what caused the accident.
The incident is currently under investigation.
