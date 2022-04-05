MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. -- Authorities have arrested five men they say led a significant drug ring in southeastern Pa.
The leaders Tyrone Baker, 29, of Lansdowne; Shakeem Johnson, 27 of Philadelphia; Joshua Quiles, 31, of King of Prussia; Jhamir Winans,21, of Exton; and Ricky Evans, 28 of Los Angeles were arrested March 15 during a vast sweep, according to a release from the Montgomery District Attorney's Office. An additional three sub-dealers and other members of the drug ring have also been arrested.
Officials said the drug trafficking organization was responsible for distributing over 800 pounds of crystal meth throughout four states since 2019.
The investigation began in March 2021 with the arrest of Chase Smith, 29, of Upper Darby after he allegedly sold more than two pounds of meth to an undercover officer in Lower Merion Township. Law enforcement learned that Smith was part of a large-sale meth drug trafficking organization that supplied multiple states, including New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, the release said.
The investigation revealed the Baker, Quiles, Winans and Johnson, along with other connections, were receiving large quantities of drugs from Evans in Los Angeles via USPS, FedEx and UPS. Monetary payments for the drugs were received using the mobile application CashApp. From March 2021 to March 2022, more than $86,000 was sent to Evans by the other four using the app, according to the release.
Investigators also learned of a parallel investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security Investigations. The USPIS and HSI investigation identified 91 packages shipped between Oct. 2019 and Dec. 2021 that matched the pattern associated with this drug trafficking organization with mailing or a return address in the Los Angeles and Philadelphia areas. 15 of the 91 packages were seized by law enforcement, and all contained methamphetamine, totaling approximately 60 pounds.
Multiple search warrants were executed at the conclusion of the investigation in Montgomery, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, as well as Camden County, N.J.; Clarksburg, W.V. and Los Angeles, Calif, the release said.
More than 80 pounds of crystal meth, 25 guns and $135,000 in cash were recovered in the bust.
“Montgomery County Detectives and police officers partnered with numerous local, state and federal law enforcement to identify the extent of the illegal activities of this criminal enterprise. By partnering with U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security Investigations, we were able to track these shipments and interdict significant quantities of methamphetamine that did not reach the region’s streets, thereby saving lives,” said DA Steele. “Drug traffickers need to know that law enforcement in this area is committed to stopping the flow of all illegal drugs in Montgomery County—whether that poison is significant quantities of methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl or other drugs. The investigation resulting in these five arrests shut off a significant pipeline for methamphetamine to the entire Southeastern Pennsylvania region, and our communities are safer for it.”
The five men have all been charged with more than 100 felony counts of corrupt organization, conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal use of a communications facility and other related charges.