PHILADELPHIA -- A vigil for a Philadelphia homicide victim came to an abrupt end when bullets started flying.

Five people were hurt when at least two gunmen inside a Jeep drove past the crowd and opened fire.

It happened in the city's Feltonville neighborhood around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the victims included a toddler and a teenager.

The crowd was gathered to remember people killed in the mass shooting that broke out in the city just ahead of July 4th.

No word on any suspects in the vigil shooting.