RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several people were hurt in a chain reaction crash in Bucks County.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Route 663 and Portzer Road in Richland Township just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Seven vehicles were involved in the collision that started when a tractor-trailer failed to stop for a line of traffic, the police chief said.

Most of the vehicles were heavily damaged.

Five people were hurt, but the extent of their injuries is not known, police said.

Route 663 was shut down for a few hours while crews worked to clear the scene.