SKIPPACK TWP., Pa. - Multiple bomb technicians were injured Thursday after an explosion that happened during a training exercise at a state prison in Skippack Township, Montgomery County.

FBI Philadelphia was holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners Thursday morning when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, wounding bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia, according to a statement from the FBI.

Three Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were among the injured, according to a news release from the county. One of the deputies was injured and airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. Two other deputies from the county were injured and being treated at Paoli Hospital.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper and an FBI agent were also injured in the blast. There's no word on their condition at this time.

A large police presence swarmed the prison, and video showed two medical helicopters at the scene. There was also a charred car on the prison grounds.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police will jointly investigate the cause of the detonation.