NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Five Montgomery County men are facing felony charges after trying to meet who they thought was a 14-year-old child for sex, authorities say.

They were all arrested during an undercover operation last week in which investigators pretended to be a young girl or boy on various social media platforms, said the county district attorney's office.

Each sent messages, and some sent explicit photos, to the "child," then appeared in person at a meeting place in Conshohocken, the DA said.

All five are facing charges of felony contact with a minor-sexual offense, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted statutory sexual assault, criminal use of a communications facility, and related misdemeanors.

Those charged are:

Onesimo Rodriguez Campos, 27, of Norristown; released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

David G. Kohlmeier, 46, of Devon; posted 10% of $99,000 bail.

Allan R. Lattanzi, 57, of Lower Providence; posted $5,000 cash bail.

Kenneth Sugalski, 49, of Conshohocken; held on 10% of $99,000 bail.

Ashish Verma, 37, of Norristown; posted $99,000 cash bail.