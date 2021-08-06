NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Five people have been charged for their alleged roles in a gun trafficking organization that operated in Montgomery, Berks, Lancaster and Philadelphia counties.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Friday the arrests of Daveese Smith, 21, of Norristown; Darell Smith, 25, of Philadelphia; Maliqa Jack, 25, of Pottstown; Donaya Williams, 22, of Philadelphia; and Tanisha Allen (AKA Tanisha Smith), 42, of Norristown.
Steele said some of the suspects, whose gun trafficking organization illegally obtained and resold 14 firearms, were initially arrested and charged in February 2021, when he announced the initial bust.
At the time, Steele said the organization procured and trafficked dozens of illegal firearms obtained through straw purchases.
Since then, Steele said the investigation revealed that Daveese Smith, who was among the 14 individuals charged in February, continued his illegal activity from jail by using numerous people, including his mother, Tanisha Allen, to help in the trafficking of firearms.
In one recorded phone conversation between Allen and her son, Steele said Allen whispered about "scratching the numbers off." He noted that firearms are imprinted with serial numbers that are registered to their owner and that those involved in gun trafficking often attempt to obliterate them.
The five suspects were arrested on various criminal charges, including felony counts of corrupt organizations and conspiracy.
A judge set bail for Daveese Smith in the latest case at $250,000 cash, with the condition that he have no contact with his co-defendants, including his mother.
The other suspects were released from jail on unsecured bail with conditions and pre-trial monitoring.