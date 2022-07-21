NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A man is facing assault charges relating to physical abuse of a 5-year-old in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Chief Richard Bell announced the arrest of Steven J. Dougherty, 31, Collingdale, on Thursday.
A media release says the Montgomery County Detective Bureau was contacted in November 2021 about a young boy, who was hospitalized at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. An examination by CHOP child abuse experts found injuries to the boy’s private parts, significant bruising and abrasions on the boy’s abdomen, chest, eyelids, arms and legs; and multiple rib fractures, officials report.
The release continued to say the boy’s school had made a Childline referral after the boy arrived at school with pain in his groin area. The report says the pain was "so severe that he had to be carried to the school nurse’s office."
The boy reported at the time that the man “is a big, mean bully” and had bought him sneakers as an “I’m sorry gift.” The boy's mother was told to take him to the emergency room, authorities report.
The investigation also found that two days prior a 911 caller reported to Tredyffrin Township Police that the boy had climbed into her car and hid in the backseat in an attempt to get away from Dougherty while he was inside a gas station. The 911 caller and another witness reported to police that the boy said the man he was with was “trying to cut my pee-pee off and kill me.”
Detectives say the child had been seen previously at CHOP in June 2021 when the boy's grandparents became concerned about vomiting and diarrhea. The boy also told his grandparents that fecal matter had been "smeared on him" by Dougherty.
Police report the grandparents raised concerns again in November to officials saying the boy told them that the man "held his face under water" and caused bruises on his face.
Court documents show the boy's mother was interviewed by police and denied knowledge of child abuse and claimed the child suffered from injuries. In the interview police documented her as saying the boy "gets his penis stuck in his zipper."
The boy was removed from his home and a plan by the court prohibits contact with the mother and by “any recent past caregivers.” The boy is in the care of family members, the DA's office confirms.
Dougherty was arrested on July 20 and was charged with aggravated assault of a child under 6, endangering the welfare of a child (duty of care), simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
He posted a $10,000 bail and was released.