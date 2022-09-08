NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown.

17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Pottstown Police were dispatched for a call of shots fired in the area of Grant Street and Union Alley around 10 p.m. on August 28. They arrived to find blood stains and several fired cartridge casings, the DA's office said. Minutes later, two gunshot victims arrived by separate private vehicles at Pottstown Hospital, where Rome was pronounced dead. The 17-year-old boy was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand and was released.

After an investigation, police say the two victims were “hanging out” in Rome’s Audi SUV with Barnes and Kahseem Williams, as well as an unknown female, according to the news release.

Barnes, who was driving the Audi, pointed a gun owned by Williams at the 17-year-old boy and shot him in the hand, according to the DA's office. The bullet went through his hand and struck Rome in the chest, the DA's office said. The 17-year-old fled the vehicle and was shot at by Williams as he ran down Union Alley, authorities said.

Williams was arrested on September 1 on third-degree murder and related charges.

Barnes is 4-foot-7 and weighs approximately 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. If anyone sees her, call 911.

Anyone with information on Barnes’ whereabouts should call Pottstown Police at 610-970-6570 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.