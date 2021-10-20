POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A project in Pottstown that aims to replace lead service lines is getting a financial boost.
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority has approved a $3.7 million grant and $2.36 million loan to fund the Pottstown Borough Authority’s 2021 Lead Service Replacement Project, according to a news release from State Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery.
The project will replace lead lines in older homes, eliminating exposure to lead materials, according to the news release.
The funds will be used to fund a project to replace approximately 8,400 linear feet of lead service lines and 700 linear feet of water service curb stops throughout Pottstown, Ciresi said. The authority has already contracted work in 2019 and 2021 to replace some of the existing lead service lines throughout the borough to provide safe drinking water to the residents of the area, according to the news release. The 2021 Lead Service Replacement Project will complete the effort in the remaining sections of the borough that are designated as being in critical condition.
The funding award to the Pottstown Borough Authority was part of a $186 million investment announced by PENNVEST for 33 drinking water, wastewater and nonpoint source projects to remove lead exposure across 20 counties. The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.
“I am very glad that PENNVEST has made this investment in the future of Pottstown Borough as this funding will ensure that my constituents will have a modern and safe infrastructure for years to come for something as fundamental as drinking water,” Ciresi said. “This work to eliminate lead and other harmful contaminants from drinking water is crucial to the health and well-being of our residents, children and future generations.”
“The investments made today in our clean water systems and community infrastructure continue to underscore the work that remains to eradicate legacy contaminants like lead and other harmful chemicals,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Our children and future generations of Pennsylvanians depend on our efforts to ensure clean, safe drinking water. They deserve better. I’m proud to demonstrate our continued commitment to the environment and our communities.”