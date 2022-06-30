On this day, we remember their names.
Seven United States veterans were laid to rest in Bucks County with no family or friends present.
Hasford Altman, Anthony Bittenbender, Louis Filosi, Larry J Hopkins, Eugene Johnson, John Nace, and Willie Schill were all given a proper send off right here at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
For years, county coroners, law enforcement, and the VA work together to track down their families.
"We use things like Facebook, we use Obituaries, we use Ancestry DNA. Any way we can investigate when we do not have next of kin," said Meredith Buck, Bucks County Coroner.
The search isn't always successful, but making sure they're honored is.
"We do a lot before we say 'okay, they're unclaimed or unattended,'" said Buck.
The community gathers together with one goal in mind:
"To honor and make sure no veteran is interred without family, or remembrance, or people there," said Pete Gregory, retired commander of U.S. Navy.
Ceremonies like this one will continue to take place on the last Thursday of every month to make sure these veterans get the respect they deserve.