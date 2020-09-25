CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. - A girl who police say was abducted in Montgomery County has been found safe, according to a Facebook post by the Cheltenham Township Police Department.
Giselle Torres was uninjured, according to the post.
Juan Pablo Torres, 41, a suspect in her abduction, is in custody, and charges are pending, police said.
State police have cancelled the Amber Alert.
STATEWIDE: Amber Alert UPDATE. Giselle Torres has been located and is safe. The Pennsylvania Amber Alert is canceled. Thank you for the RTs on the Alert.— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 26, 2020