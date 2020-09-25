Giselle Torres

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. - A girl who police say was abducted in Montgomery County has been found safe, according to a Facebook post by the Cheltenham Township Police Department.

Giselle Torres was uninjured, according to the post.

Juan Pablo Torres, 41, a suspect in her abduction, is in custody, and charges are pending, police said.  

State police have cancelled the Amber Alert. 

