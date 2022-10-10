NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game.

In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.

She says police arrested the man that night, and charges are pending a full investigation.

She says counselors are providing support to the students.

State police have not commented on what happened.