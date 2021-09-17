POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Some students at Pottstown Middle School will be learning virtually for the next two weeks.
As a result of contact tracing, and in order to slow any further spread of COVID-19, 7th grade students at Pottstown Middle School will be in a virtual instructional format for a period of two weeks starting Friday, Sept. 17, according to a letter to the community from District Superintendent Stephen J. Rodriguez.
7th grade students may not participate in co-curricular activities, before or after school during this time, Rodriguez said.
Anyone who has had potential close contact exposure will have communication from the school, according to the letter.