UPPER PERKIOMEN VALLEY, Pa. - The sounds of rock, jazz, pop and more filled the air in Upper Perkiomen Valley for Make Music Day. It started at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning and will continue until 10 p.m.

"We have folk musicians, we have rap, we have classical, we have country, we have everything in-between," said organizer Cathy Sweeney, while describing the type of music visitors could expect to enjoy.

Make Music Day started as a worldwide celebration of music but as become an annual event in Upper Perkiomen Valley. It's held every year on the first day of summer.

"We started off with just 5 locations, and a handful of musicians in 2013," continued Sweeney.

The event, in its 11th year, includes 400 musicians performing at more than 20 locations.

"If anybody has a chance to get out, today is the day to do it, listen to the music, enjoy the air," said Julia Henker while enjoying the music outside of Chibi Cafe.

Henker and a friend were spotted catching up outside while listening to music. The duo say they are thankful to be in a town that cherishes community involvement for all music lovers, even the furry ones.

At the YMCA, visitors could stop by an instrument petting zoo.

Kinsey Koch wasn't afraid to try something new with her sister Keira.

"I've always wanted to play violin or viola, but I never got the chance," continued Keira Koch.

The night ends at 10 p.m. with a campfire sing-a-long.