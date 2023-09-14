SOUTH COVENTRY TWP., - To capture Danelo Cavalcante, Pennsylvania State Police say law enforcement used state-of-the-art equipment, but also low-tech approaches, like officers and K-9s on the ground.

A K-9 named Yoda helped bring the manhunt to a close.

The U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia posted on social media saying they were "proud to support" the Pennsylvania State Police during the manhunt.

Reports from law enforcement say Cavalcante began to crawl through heavy underbrush to try to escape as police performed their surprise capture.

This is when a Customs and Border Patrol team says they chose to release their search dog name Yoda.

Yoda is a Belgian Malinois.

Cavalcante had been hiding under thick vegetation, when search teams of about 20 to 25 members got close enough for him to realize they were there," authorities report.

Reports say the dog subdued him in a struggle, leaving Cavalcante with a bleeding scalp wound.

Officials said Cavalcante was apprehended with no shots fired.