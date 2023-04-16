MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - These are lessons being learned after so many have lost their lives.

"Simon's Heart started 18 years ago when a little boy passed away of cardiac arrest," said Jenn Parrado, Executive Director of Simons Heart. "Unfortunately, children are still dying of cardiac arrest. Student athletes are most at risk."

It's these stories that are drawing hundreds of students, parents and volunteers to La Salle College School in Wyndmoor, Montgomery County to learn CPR, how to work an AED and get EKG tests.

"This is a service that we weren't aware of before and didn't realize how important it was until we knew someone who passed away from Sudden cardiac arrest,” said Julie Kwok, one of the participants.

The event is held in memory of Blake Barklage of Doylestown. He was just 17 years old when he died in 2021 from sudden cardiac arrest.

Events like these follow an NFL football season involving an incident with player Damar Hamlin that brought the discussion onto the national stage.

"The only reason that young man got to walk away from that situation is because an AED was in use,” said Parrado.

Now it's about having those potentially life saving machines mere minutes away.

"We want to make sure there's an AED within three minutes of where a student might go down, so we want to make sure there's AED’S within three minutes of a potential collapse,” Parrado said.

Simons Heart is a legacy of life saving education that continues as the group has screened 18,000 students, taught CPR and placed hundreds of AEDs around the community.

"This is just a great service that's out there if it's available to your school church or local community sign up and take advantage of it,” said Kwok.