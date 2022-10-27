DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a 6-year-old girl missing from Chester County has been found.

Zoe Moss, who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday night, is safe, police said just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Zoe and her mother were found in Virginia.

37-year-old Venessa Gutshall, Zoe's mother, is now facing multiple charges, including kidnapping a minor.

Authorities said Gutshall, who does not have custody, took her from a school in Downingtown, Chester County, on Tuesday night.