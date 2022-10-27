DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a 6-year-old girl missing from Chester County has been found.

Zoe Moss, who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday night, is safe, police said just before 1 p.m. Thursday, but they did not say where she was found.

Police also did not comment on her mother, 37-year-old Venessa Gutshall, who is accused of taking the girl during a supervised visit in Downingtown Tuesday evening.

They had been spotted several times since then, and authorities had asked anyone who saw them to call 911, as the girl could be in danger.