DOWNINGTON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a 6-year-old girl they say was abducted by her mother in Chester County.

Police released a new photo of Zoe Moss, and said she has been spotted in and around Harrisburg, Lancaster, Columbia, Ephrata, Wrightsville, and York since going missing Tuesday evening.

Authorities say her mother, Venessa Gutshall, took off with her during a court-ordered, non-school-related supervised visit in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown.

The Chester County district attorney says even though the girl is presumed to be with her mother, that does not mean she is safe, as Gutshall does not have custody of her.

The 37-year-old Gutshall was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt, police say.

— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 27, 2022

She was driving a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, with the license plate KXR-3699.

Anyone who sees the girl, mother or car should call 911.