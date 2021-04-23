For the more than 2,300 searchers on the ground, the case of missing Linda Stoltzfoos was anything but ordinary.
"In the team's history we never seen anything like this, this magnitude, this scale," said Middle Creek Search and Rescue Chief Wesley Clark.
The weight of the 10-month search was carried on the backs of volunteers from Pennsylvania and beyond. Just a day after her disappearance in June, Middle Creek Search and Rescue was called in as the primary search team.
"When we quickly realized this was something different, moving up into the wilderness down in that region, that was the middle of summer, it was thick with the briars," Clark said.
They called in the help of 16 other search teams, some from New York, Ohio, Virginia and Maryland.
"The big thing we learned as a team was we couldn't have done this by ourselves. This was absolutely a group effort," Clark said.
Clark says the crew also couldn't have done it without the Amish community, and the 600 men who volunteered to help.
"It was just phenomenal what they did in the woods," Clark said.
Though the search ended in tragedy, authorities gave praise to the volunteers, and the important work they do.
"It's heartbreaking. For ten months we didn't know what was happening, so it's nice to have closure, it's unfortunate this is what had to happen, but it's good for the team, it's good for the Amish community and I'm sure, for the family down there."