MILFORD TWP., Pa. - The man accused of setting off bombs in upper Bucks County is expected to plead guilty Monday, according to court records.
David Surman Jr. has a scheduled court appearance for an early guilty plea, online court records show.
He is accused of setting off a series of explosions in upper Bucks County in summer 2018.
The blasts, mostly at night, rattled Upper Bucks for months. One explosive detonated while a Milford Township worker was mowing the grass.
Surman is charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction, reckless endangerment and more. He was later charged in an unrelated child pornography case.
He's expected to plead guilty in both cases on Monday.