PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | A man suspected of being the leader of a carjacking ring has been charged with murder and other counts in connection to two fatal shootings and other incidents in Philadelphia in recent weeks.
Philadelphia police announced Tuesday the arrest of 28-year-old Jonathan Akubu of Drexel Hill, Pa., just west of Philadelphia, in connection to at least three carjackings since the beginning of February.
Philadelphia has seen a sharp increase in carjackings, with more than 200 reported so far this year - nearly seven times as many as were reported in the same time frame in 2020.
No attorney information for Akubu was listed in court documents.