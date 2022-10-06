"Basically, there's a hostile environment for LGBTQ kids and transgender kids in particular in Central Bucks," said Richard Ting, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union.

We're hearing from an attorney with the ACLU just hours after they filed a complaint against the Central Bucks School District.

They're alleging widespread discrimination against LGBTQ+ students in some district schools and more specifically students who are transgender.

"We heard from several students that were afraid to go to school and those that did go to school were afraid to eat lunch in the lunchroom," said Ting.

The complaint filed is based on a five-month investigation by ACLU-PA lawyers who say they interviewed dozens of students, family members, current and former teachers, staff, and community stakeholders.

They say the problem lies within central administration and the school board.

Back in May, a Central Bucks teacher was allegedly suspended for supporting an LGBTQ+ student. The Superintendent Abe Lucabaugh spoke out at a school board meeting, claiming that was untrue.

"There is a narrative out there that the district has punished an employee for being a supporter of LGBTQ+ students. That narrative is offensive and false," said Lucabaugh.

We reached out again Thursday to the Central Bucks School District about the complaint and have not heard back.

The ACLU hopes this filing will lead to better harassment training for teachers and new policies implemented to protect the LGBTQ+ community.