The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a complaint with the U.S. Justice Department, about alleged discrimination in the Central Bucks School District.

The ACLU's complaint calls the district a "toxic educational environment" for LGBTQ students.

It also calls actions by some board members and administrators "homophobic and transphobic."

According to the complaint, the district is accused of banning rainbow flags and designing policies to remove LGBTQ-themed books from schools.

The ACLU also accuses district officials of disciplining staff who offer support to students who have been bullied and harassed.

Earlier this year, the district passed a policy banning books with what it deems "age-inappropriate" material from school libraries.

69 News reached out to the Central Bucks School District. We have not yet gotten a response.