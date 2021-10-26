The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania has slapped the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas with a federal lawsuit.
The ACLU said people have been illegally jailed without hearings.
It said the county's practice of incarcerating those accused of probation violations without a hearing is illegal, excessive, and destructive.
The suit was filed on behalf of six plaintiffs against Montgomery County court and probation officials.
It alleges that the county continues to violate the Pennsylvania and U.S. constitutions.
“Anyone who is subject to parole or probation deserves every opportunity to participate fully in their community, instead of facing unjust policies that lead to re-incarceration and hurt families. Pennsylvania’s laws around probation are a part of the problem and must be addressed. While the Courts are independent, I’m committed to the fair treatment of anyone who interacts with the courts in our county," said Commissioner Val Arkoosh.
A“Unnecessary incarceration disproportionately affects communities of color and people who are socioeconomically disadvantaged. We will continue to advocate for changes to the justice system while protecting public safety," said Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence.
Arkoosh and Lawrence sent a letter on August 19, 2021 in support of addressing the probation crisis in Pennsylvania.