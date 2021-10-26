The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania has slapped Montgomery County with a federal lawsuit.
The ACLU said the county violated its First Amendment rights by denying them access to people held in the county jail, as well as the due process rights of those incarcerated.
It said since mid-March officials at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility have barred its lawyers and associates from meeting with prisoners.
The ACLU said the county claimed the meetings can only occur with court documentation or a letter establishing the formal relationship between them and the person detained.
We reached out for comment from Montgomery County, but have not heard back yet.