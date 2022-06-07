HARRISBURG, Pa. - A group of crime victims and their supporters packed a bus to Harrisburg Tuesday.
They rallied on the steps of the Capitol calling for change following Saturday's deadly shooting in Philadelphia that killed three people and injured 11 more.
"There's a message for these young kids that killing somebody is a badge of honor," said Valerie Todd, of Bridesburg.
They want lawmakers to pass policies that address the causes of crime and help survivors with their Safer Pennsylvania Act.
"We need change in Philadelphia. Too many of these things are norms. To get beat up by your boyfriend or husband is the norm. To walk down the street and see somebody with a gun or somebody with a fist fight is a norm. That's not normal," said Nicole Dorrell, of Tacony.
In Philadelphia, authorities are making progress in their investigation. U.S. Marshals nabbed Rashaan Vereen Monday night in connection to the shooting.
"Mr. Vereen was wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and firearms-related offenses," said Deputy Rob Clark, U.S Marshal Supervisor.
A second suspect, Quran Garner, is currently in police custody.
Another one of the alleged shooters-- Mika Townes-- is in the hospital in serious condition.
A fourth person involved in the shooting, Gregory Jackson, is dead.
"Gregory Jackson shoots at Mika Townes first. Mika Townes returns fire, shooting and killing Gregory Jackson," said Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore.
These arrests are coming on the heels of yet another shooting Monday night that left three teens injured and no arrests made as of now.