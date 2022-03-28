PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Two nonprofits have been awarded grants that will be used to improve it's therapeutic recreation services.
The Pennsylvania Center for Adaptive Sports and the IM ABLE Foundation have both received grants totaling $70,000 from The Hartford, a financial services company that provides disability insurance, according to a release.
The grant will enable the two nonprofits to purchase adapted sports equipment.
The Hartford also surprised Jessica Keogh, a local athlete in Chester County, with a custom-fit recumbent cycle. Keogh, who has a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy, is an advocate for people with disabilities. She helps people overcome their challenges as a Special Education teacher in the West Chester School District and is also pursuing her master’s degree, focusing on ways to improve the education system for people with disabilities. This new adaptive recumbent cycle will allow Keogh to experience the transformative power of sport while riding alongside her family and friends for years to come.
“Jessica has made it her mission to empower others and create opportunities for people of all abilities. She is an inspiration in pushing beyond what’s considered possible. I look forward to seeing all she can continue to achieve,” PA State Senator Carolyn Comitta said. “I thank The Hartford and Move United for their generosity and PCAS and IM ABLE for their ongoing work to support and enhance the experiences of all people through the enjoyment of adaptive sports.”
The Hartford has contributed to those in adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.
“People with disabilities often lack access to activities that promote healthy living. Our mission is to change that. The Hartford’s grant and Move United's support will enable us to expand our work to build communities of inclusion. Our goal is to increase access to healthy lifestyles for people with disabilities, especially for children and youth,” said PCAS Executive Director Jeff McGinnis, Executive Director.
“IM ABLE is incredibly grateful for The Hartford and Move United’s long-standing commitment to empowering athletes of all abilities t. This equipment will further grow our capacity to introduce even more people throughout the region to adaptive sports. More importantly, this equipment will help us provide people with the opportunity and equipment they need to push themselves to where they never thought possible after a life-changing accident,” said Brian Sutherland, Development Director of IM ABLE Foundation."