NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Thursday morning meeting of the Montgomery County Commissioners was shorter than most, but it had important news for county businesses.

According to commission chair Valerie Arkoosh, funds are still available from the Small Business Grant program designed to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The program is funded by American Rescue Plan dollars,” Arkoosh said. “To date our recovery funding office has received 140 applications.”

The grant fund program supplies loans to qualified small businesses which are either located in the community of Norristown or Pottstown or can show a financial loss due to the pandemic.

“Businesses can qualify for up to $20,000 in funds,” noted Arkoosh, "and the grants do not have to be repaid.”

Arkoosh said the recovery office seeks to allocate 60% of available funds. So far, 38 small businesses have been selected.

“Applications are still being reviewed on a rolling basis, so we encourage additional businesses to apply. If you were not selected for the first round, you will automatically be considered for the next cycle.”

She pointed out that the public can access the portal on the recovery office website. The recovery office will award up to $500,000 in grant funds to businesses every 30 days until all funds are distributed. A total of $2.6 million is available, Arkoosh noted.

Lead remediation courses

In addition, Arkoosh announced no-cost lead remediation courses are offered by the county. The course teaches individuals how to eliminate lead paint hazards present in older homes. Montgomery County employers were encouraged by Arkoosh to enroll employees.

The free, in-person training sessions will be held over two days on January 23 and January 24, February 13 and 14 and February 21 and 22 at the public safety training camp in Conshohocken. The training is open to people doing construction or considering working in construction in Montgomery County.

Resolutions

The commissioners authorized the renewal of planning assistance contracts for East Greenville borough for $47,586, West Norriton township for $103,824 and Douglas Township for $77,868. Director of Planning Scott France explained that the costs are split 50/50 between the county and the municipalities.

Amendments to the 2019 Annual Action Plan were approved by the commissioners. Kayleigh Silver, Administrator of Office of Housing and Community Development, explained the amendments were needed to revise the Community Development Block Grant of $5,467,271 approved in 2019 for funding community housing programs and reallocate $200,000 to support youth street outreach.

Major Contract Awards

Resources for Human Development Incorporated, Philadelphia, was awarded a contract of $535,670 for drug and alcohol mental health evaluation and treatment services.

MXI Environmental Services, LLC, Abingdon, Va., was awarded a contract in the amount of $500,000 for household hazardous waste collection.

Also, the Borough of Norristown received a contract of $1,514,001.98 for municipal permit fees.