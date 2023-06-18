LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. - Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County.

It happened in a parking lot on East City Avenue in Lower Merion Township around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 5-year-old boy was shot in the foot, and a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times.

Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say the shooting happened during a custody exchange.

They say they have the man responsible in custody.

Police are asking any witnesses to the event to call 610-645-6228.