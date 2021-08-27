Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, about 82,000 people have been airlifted from Afghanistan.
Afghan refugees are expected to make their way into Philadelphia sometime Friday or Saturday.
Philadelphia International will be the second airport in the U.S. to welcome evacuees from Afghanistan.
Mayor Jim Kenney said the city "stands in solidarity with Afghan refugees and is looking forward to providing them a safe haven."
Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany has essentially been the gateway to a new life for Afghan evacuees.
"The military brings them in and they stay here for a short period of time. Then, we bring them out so we can bring them to the United States. It has been slow moving, but now we are getting into a process. Flights are leaving," said Andrew Halus, spokesman for the U.S. Consulate in Frankfurt.
It's still uncertain when and exactly how many Afghan refugees will be arriving.
As of Wednesday, more than 8,600 evacuees have arrived in the U.S. through Dulles International Airport near Washington.
"Frankly, I cannot express what is in my heart. I cannot find words to express my feeling about what they are doing for me now," said an Afghan refugee.
They've already started resettling in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area.
Locally, a spokeswoman for Bethany Christian Services says, "it's likely they'll be resettling some Afghan refugees and allies, but at this time they don't have a solid number of how many people that'll be just yet."
The Inquirer is reporting two planes, each carrying 200-300 people, could land late Friday or early Saturday, sourcing someone familiar with the planning.
As hundreds of families will make their way into the region, service providers are on standby.
Typically, they'd get two weeks notice, but in recent cases, they're being given 24 to 48 hours.
Many are rushing to get everything in place by time of arrival.