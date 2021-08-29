Afghan refugees are on American soil, and they’re extremely grateful for a second chance.
“Frankly, I cannot express what is in my heart. I cannot find words to express my feelings what they are doing for me now," said Sayid as he stood in Philadelphia.
On Saturday morning, dozens of refugees could be seen through the glass doors inside Philadelphia International Airport.
They’re a few of the nearly 300 that arrived on a plane from a military base in Germany.
“We just want to have opening arms and a welcoming atmosphere for them as they pass through the different parts of the country where they’re going," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
Philadelphia is just one of two cities in the U.S. accepting refugees. In a statement Friday afternoon, Gov. Tom Wolf said:
“We are pleased to join in the Biden Administration's efforts to safely relocate and resettle individuals and families fleeing humanitarian crises."
The evacuees were screened before they arrived in Philadelphia. Once they touched down, they received medical screenings and were offered the COVID-19 vaccine, although the military says it isn’t mandatory.
“I’m so happy! Yeah, yeah. I saved my life and my wife’s life. It’s good for me," said an unidentified refugee.
The evacuees are being sent to a facility in Camden for professing and then transported to Fort Dix in South Jersey. It’s unclear how long they’ll stay there.
However, Bethany Christian Services in Allentown is on standby to help resettle the refugees.
“I want to say I’m very thankful to the United States you give that chance for us," continued the unidentified refugee.