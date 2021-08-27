PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Over the next 24 to 48 hours, some 200 to 300 refugees from Afghanistan are expected to land at Philadelphia International Airport.
This makes it only the second U.S. airport to accept refugees other than Dulles International Airport, where evacuees are receiving medical screenings and COVID-19 vaccines and are being temporarily housed before being transported to military bases.
As of Wednesday, 8,600 evacuees have arrived through Dulles.
"Frankly, I cannot express what is in my heart. I cannot find words to express my feeling about what they are doing for me now," said Sayid, an Afghan refugee.
The Philadelphia Inquirer cited an anonymous source who said a vaccination site would also likely be launched for those refugees arriving in Philadelphia.
In a statement Friday afternoon, Gov. Tom Wolf said, "we are pleased to join in the Biden Administration's efforts to safely relocate and resettle individuals and families fleeing humanitarian crises."
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney echoed that by saying the city "stands in solidarity with Afghan refugees and is looking forward to providing them a safe haven."
The situation is still very fluid.
It remains to be seen when those planes land in Philadelphia, and what the next steps are for evacuees.
Meanwhile, a number of resources and organizations are on standby for their arrival, including Bethany Christian Services in Allentown.
It's one of the agencies designated by the state Department of Human Services to help resettle refugees.