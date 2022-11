MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. - A big groundbreaking took place Wednesday in Bucks County.

The African American Museum of Bucks County is finally getting a permanent home.

Ground was broken at the historic Boone Farm in Middletown Township.

The museum is renting the property from the county for $1 per year.

Before this, the African American Museum of Bucks County was a mobile museum, bringing exhibits and artifacts to schools, libraries, and senior centers.