POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A longtime fixture in downtown Pottstown is going out of business.

Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on East High Street after nearly 50 years of serving customers from throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, including Berks, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.

The store's owners, Jerry Lastick and his sister, Marsha Petnick, said they plan to retire from the retail furniture business. Their parents, Eli and Sonia Lastick, founded the business with Jerry in 1973. Marsha and her husband, Martin, joined them in 1979.

A liquidation sale will begin Thursday, with the business clearing out its 38,000-square-foot furniture showroom, which is spread across seven floors, and its 5,000-square-foot floor-covering showroom, which is located across the street.

Lastick said it will remain open until all inventory is sold and all existing orders are filled.