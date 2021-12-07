PERKASIE, Pa. - You'd have to be well into your 80s to remember the tall hand-painted Christmas display that was first unveiled at the Perkasie railroad station back in 1939. The William Wise Art Displays company created the piece as a symbol of hope at the beginning of World War II.
“It's part of Perkasie history since 1939, it was made in Allentown which is a local company for us and for us it's just a beautiful piece of artwork,” said Perkasie Historical Society Cocurator Rick Doll.
Unfortunately, over time, the display was left in storage spaces around the town and forgotten about until 2013, when it was placed outside awaiting disposal. It was historical society members who took the piece and restored it.
“We cleaned them and then let them dry and then we moved them out to my backyard and laid them all out in the grass and coated all the metal pieces with clear paint and let them dry,” said Doll.
After nearly 70 years, the Nativity scene is back in the community at a new location, and society members have added the original panels and new lighting to the fixture.
“Last year, we had pieces of the second box out and they were displayed on the other side of the yard and this year we put them all back in a box again and we decided to put the two boxes together and bring it out later,” said Perkasie Historical Society Cocurator Matthew Lynch.
While some parts of the display still haven't been added, members are allowing observers to pull in and examine the metal painting up close.