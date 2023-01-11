The Central Bucks School District has passed a controversial measure it claims promotes neutrality in the classroom.

Policy 321 bans teachers from talking about partisan issues or displaying things like the Pride flag. It's a move some say will have a negative impact on LGBTQ students.

At the school board meeting Tuesday night, parents, students and taxpayers passionately debated the policy.

"The proposed Policy 321 position of neutrality in a classroom is a very reasonable requirement," said Central Bucks parent Daniel Grabianowski.

For some it's was about neutrality in the classroom, but for others, it was about a perceived effort to ban the Pride flag.

"Neutrality sometimes does more harm than good. Standing back and allowing Pride flags to be taken down only sends a message to those a part of the LGBT community that they are unwelcome and not being advocated for," said Central Bucks student Madison Szypiorski.

Policy 321 says it will create "Neutrality and balance in the classroom."

It specifically bans teachers from using "speech, conduct or symbols to support a particular point of view or belief about partisan, political or social issues or matters."

"My wife has been a school board teacher for 25 years teaching social studies, not one of her students know what her political sway is. That is how it should be," said Central Bucks taxpayer Tim Daly.

The measure passed 6-3.

School board member Karen Smith voted against the measure, saying what began as an administrative directive to ban the Pride flag has evolved into an issue that will negatively impact the district.

"We can't teach kids how to think if we're restricting and controlling thoughts in the classroom. And I also am really concerned and troubled for our teachers, the language in the policy that says using the word indoctrination. It's very demeaning and belittling to our staff," said Smith.

In a statement, board president Dana Hunter who voted for the policy called it "a win for neutrality in the classroom. This policy will allow teachers and students to focus on learning in an environment of mutual respect."

While 321 bans Pride flags, Smith says teachers would be allowed to wear a small pin or piece of jewelry.

The proposal is so controversial that the ACLU has filed a lawsuit on behalf of some LGBTQ students.