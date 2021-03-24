HARRISBURG, Pa. - A doctor in Doylestown, Bucks County is being accused of unlawfully prescribing opioid medications to patients.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub charged Dr. Richard Kondan, 58, with 14 felony counts of unlawful prescription of a controlled substance by a practitioner.
Kondan prescribed addictive opioid medications to at least fourteen patients in his care, according to a news release from the state attorney general's office. The alleged incidents occurred between November 2017 and September 2019.
The joint investigation by the Office of Attorney General and Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force found that Kondan failed to prescribe controlled substances in accordance with accepted treatment principles, the AG's office said.
He failed to keep accurate medical records supporting the high volume of controlled substances that he prescribed, increased dosages of oxycodone without noting appropriate medical justification, and frequently authorized refills without physical examinations or office visits, according to the news release.
The AG's office says he regularly prescribed many patients dangerous combinations of oxycodone and other prescription medication. For some patients, Kondan used the prescribing practices for as long as 16 years, according to the news release.