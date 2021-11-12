QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - People who were displaced when a Quakertown boarding house was condemned now have new homes.
Quakertown borough officials say Bush House Hotel residents who requested housing assistance have been placed.
They also say elderly residents and those with mental illness and drug dependence were connected with agencies to provide them with assistance and treatment.
On Wednesday, the property on Broad Street was condemned due to multiple safety and health violations.
About 60 people lived there.
The borough says it continues to work with the displaced residents concerning any personal effects that were left behind and which may be contaminated. The borough said it is allowing immediate access to their former rooms in the Hotel to any displaced residents who may have left behind necessities, such as medicines, vital documents, etc.
For personal effects other than necessities, Quakertown Borough has arranged designated times for entry after which these effects can be treated to prevent the spread of any infestations to unrelated properties.