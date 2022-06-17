QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A ribbon-cutting marked the opening of a new playground in Quakertown.
The ceremony was held Friday at QuiNBy's Playground in the 600 block of West Mill Street in Quakertown.
QuiNBy is the squirrel mascot for QNB Bank, which partnered with the borough to make this park happen.
It's an all-inclusive playground and has equal opportunities for play for kids of all ages and abilities.
This project was about three years in the making. Officials broke ground on the project in April of 2021.
In addition to Quakertown and QNB, the National Park Service provided funding for the new park which cost more than $1 million to build.